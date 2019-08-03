Apple suspends Siri 'quality control' program over privacy concerns

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Apple has reportedly suspended its Siri grading program, in response to a recent report by The Guardian that fanned privacy concerns.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said that it is suspending Siri grading globally. It will also allow users the ability to choose to participate in grading. This feature will be rolled out through a software update.

It was reported earlier that Apple contractors regularly listened to Siri conversations, including instances when it was enabled accidentally or contained personal information such as audio of people having sex or financial details, to improve its quality. (ANI)

