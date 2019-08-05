Apple to add both in-display Touch ID, Face ID in 2021 iPhone: Report

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report, in which he has predicted that the iPhone">iPhones releasing in 2021 would include both the Face ID and Touch ID biometrics.

Kuo believes that Apple will be able to resolve technical issues in the next 18 months which will allow it to bring back under-display Touch ID and Face ID in the future iPhone">iPhone, 9to5 Mac reports.

It is expected that Apple will use Qualcomm's ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensing technology for a button-less biometric authentication. (ANI)

