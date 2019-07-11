Apple to ditch Face ID from 2020 iPhones: Report

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple is going to phase out Face ID from its iPhone models next year for an upgraded authentication system, an analyst working at Credit Suisse investment firm has claimed.

Analyst Su Houhe pointed out that Apple is planning to build a full-screen display without any notch for 2021 and instead of the current Face ID or Touch ID, it will embed the under-display fingerprint sensing technology for authentication, China Times reports.

Su further said that based on the current industry trend, Apple is likely to develop its own optical screen fingerprint authentication system and use it in the future iPhone models. (ANI)

