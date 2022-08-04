Apple to launch iPadOS 16 month after iOS 16

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Apple launched iPadOS and split its tablet and iOS mobile operating systems, updates for both have been released simultaneously. But if a recent revelation from "people with knowledge of the subject" is genuine, all might alter in a month.

According to GSM Arena, compared to iOS 16, Apple intends to hold off on the launch of iPadOS 16 by around a month.

As it is customary for a new iOS update, the latter would debut in September, but iPadOS 16 wouldn't debut until October.



It is taking longer than expected to implement the new Stage Manager multitasking feature that is included in iPadOS 16.

Stage Manager has received criticism from certain developers during the ongoing beta testing phase of the new program for being glitchy and unclear, in addition to not working with the majority of iPads now on the market.

The postponed release of iPadOS 16 will bring it closer to the October possible introduction of new iPads. According to rumors, we'll see a quicker entry-level iPad with a USB-C connector and an iPad Pro with the M2 processor.

For what it's worth, Apple declined to respond, but has already acknowledged that a number of features for iOS 16 and iPad OS 16 won't be included in the initial releases, as reported by GSM Arena.

Therefore, either the introduction of iPadOS 16 as a whole is delayed, it does not have Stage Manager at launch and Stage Manager is included in iPadOS 16.1, or something similar occurs. (ANI)

