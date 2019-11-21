Apple to make iOS updates less buggy: Report

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Apple is reportedly working on making its iOS updates less buggy by making it easier to spot problems early.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is working on adding 'Flags' to features in test versions of iOS. The new process and settings menu is aimed at helping developers selectively enable those features to analyse the impact of each.

The Flags-based process will be used for the development and testing of iOS 14. (ANI)

