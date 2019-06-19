Apple to release cheaper 6.1-inch OLED iPhone in 2020: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models in the second half of 2020 and if the latest indication from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, there might be an addition of a cheaper model with an OLED display.

Kuo has estimated that Apple will release three models including the high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models and a low-end 6.1-inch version. All models will feature OLED displays, MacRumours reports.

The high-end models are expected to support 5G while the low-end model will support up to LTE. It is further expected that all new iPhones will support 5G starting 2021 with Qualcomm being the primary supplier of 5G modems. (ANI)



