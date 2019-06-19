California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models in the second half of 2020 and if the latest indication from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, there might be an addition of a cheaper model with an OLED display.
Kuo has estimated that Apple will release three models including the high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models and a low-end 6.1-inch version. All models will feature OLED displays, MacRumours reports.
The high-end models are expected to support 5G while the low-end model will support up to LTE. It is further expected that all new iPhones will support 5G starting 2021 with Qualcomm being the primary supplier of 5G modems. (ANI)
Apple to release cheaper 6.1-inch OLED iPhone in 2020: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST
