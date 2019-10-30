Representative Image
Representative Image

Apple to release trio of 5G iPhones in 2020: Report

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:03 IST

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to be readying its first 5G iPhone for the next year and according to the latest Nikkei report, the modem for the upcoming model will be designed by Qualcomm.
Apple is likely to launch three 5G-enabled iPhone models in 2020. The target of the iPhone maker is to ship at least 80 million of the new 5G iPhone models in a bid to overtake embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei, CNET reports.
The purported 5G iPhone models are said to use Qualcomm's X55 modem chips. It was earlier speculated that Apple will have its own modem chips for its iPhone lineup in 2021. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:10 IST

Indians are least active, second-most sleep-deprived, reveals...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indians are the least active and second-most sleep deprived according to a study conducted by fitness device maker Fitbit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:09 IST

DJI launches smallest Mavic drone yet

Shenzhen [China], Oct 30 (ANI): DJI has announced the Mavic Mini, its smallest drone in the Mavic lineup, priced at USD 399.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Facebook Portal bug lets users display others' pictures without...

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): App analyst Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered a security loophole in Facebook Portal that allows users to add another user's photo album to their own Superframe, without permission.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:03 IST

A life-size Lego typewriter that actually works!

Billund [Denmark], October 30 (ANI): Typewriters may not qualify as high-tech in today's time but a replica typewriter built entirely out of Lego bricks is sure to make fans drool.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:57 IST

Spotify Kids launched for young listeners

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, with a focus on privacy and safety.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:06 IST

More than half of 11-year-olds have smartphones: Study

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): More than half of the 11-year-olds or sixth graders now have a smartphone, according to a new report from Common Sense Media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:01 IST

Microsoft makes 'very exclusive' Xbox One controllers

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): At the X019 event when Microsoft will be celebrating everything Xbox, a limited edition Xbox One controller will also be sold.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:59 IST

WhatsApp fixes bug on iOS that showed notification even for muted chats

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): WhatsApp has fixed a bug in its iOS app that showed unread notification badge on the app icon for messages which are muted.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:35 IST

Uber Eats unveils new delivery drone design

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Uber Eats unveiled a new delivery drone design onstage Forbes Under 30 Summit, which the company plans to start testing in San Diego next summer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:14 IST

Facebook launches new preventive health tool

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Facebook has introduced a new health tool to push users towards preventive health measures.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:14 IST

Mario Kart Tour reaches 123.9 million downloads in first month

Washington, D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour gaming app has crossed 123.9 million downloads since its worldwide release on September 25.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:12 IST

Microsoft Word, PowerPoint now have access to Adobe Creative...

California [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): You can now source relevant images from Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries for your presentation on Microsoft Word or PowerPoint.

Read More
iocl