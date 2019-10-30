Apple to release trio of 5G iPhones in 2020: Report

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to be readying its first 5G iPhone for the next year and according to the latest Nikkei report, the modem for the upcoming model will be designed by Qualcomm.

Apple is likely to launch three 5G-enabled iPhone models in 2020. The target of the iPhone maker is to ship at least 80 million of the new 5G iPhone models in a bid to overtake embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei, CNET reports.

The purported 5G iPhone models are said to use Qualcomm's X55 modem chips. It was earlier speculated that Apple will have its own modem chips for its iPhone lineup in 2021. (ANI)

