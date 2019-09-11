Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual-camera system, new colours

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple on Tuesday launched its new model iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch Retina Display at its annual event here.

iPhone 11 will be available in six colours purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red.

Last year's iPhone XR had a single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, but the iPhone 11 now includes a dual-camera system, the Verge reported.

The new iPhone allows you to see details of the photos with the ultra-wide camera due to new immersive camera interface.

The front-facing camera of iPhone 11 is 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera.

The biggest addition in this new edition of iPhone is night mode which will bring it in the league of Google's Pixel devices and Samsung's latest Note 10 and S10 handsets.

According to the Verge, night mode uses adaptive bracketing to improve shots taken at night.

"New iPhone 11 is simply amazing. We designed it keeping our customers in mind and it will meaningful have an impact in their lives every day," Tim Cook said at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city in California.

According to the Verge, iPhone 11 is Apple's latest A13 Bionic processor, and naturally, it's the "fastest CPU in a smartphone" and also the "fastest GPU in a smartphone".

Apple is pricing the iPhone 11 starting at $699, but the company hasn't revealed an exact release date just yet, the Verge reported. (ANI)