Apple unveils second-generation iPhone SE, price starts at Rs 42,500

California [USA], April 15 (ANI): Apple on Wednesday unveiled the second-generation iPhone SE, starting at Rs 42,500 in India.

The iPhone SE will feature a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a Touch ID, unlike its flagship models which come with Face ID. The newest model is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip.

iPhone SE has a single-camera system unlike the dual-camera set-up in iPhone 11 and triple-camera set-up in iPhone 11 Pro. However, iPhone SE does support the Portrait mode and is 'designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance'.

The latest model comes in three colours -- black, white and Product RED. Also, the iPhone will be available in three variants 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Regarding the availability, Apple said: "iPhone SE is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary)."

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the newer model is improved in 'every way' compared to the last model which was launched in 2016.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way -- including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos -- while still being very affordable," Schiller said in a statement.

"iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can't wait to get iPhone SE into customers' hands," he added. (ANI)

