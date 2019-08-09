Apple wants to lock batteries to iPhone to curb third-party repairs

California [USA], August 8 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to lock the batteries on its newest iPhones by activating a dormant software that only allows genuine Apple batteries to be used for replacement done by authorised service providers.

According to iFixit, if you replace the battery in the newest iPhones by yourself, a message appears indicating you need to service your battery in the Settings menu. The message is an indicator of poor battery.

However, it still shows up when you put in a brand new Apple battery. It is only when an Apple authorised service provider authenticates a battery to the phone, the message disappears. (ANI)