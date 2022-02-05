Apple's 2022 spring event might be held on March 8

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): American giant Apple is planning to hold its first event of 2022 on March 8.

As per GSM Arena, Apple is expected to announce new hardware including a new iPhone SE model, perhaps with 5G connectivity, as well as a refreshed iPad Air and possibly a refreshed Mac Mini with updated Apple silicon at its 2022 spring event.

In addition, Apple is reportedly aiming to publicly release iOS 15.4 during the first half of March. iOS 15.4 (currently in public beta) will allow iPhones that use Face ID to unlock while the wearer has a mask on, as well as Universal Control and a new set of emojis.



For Apple's upcoming event, an updated iPhone SE is expected to arrive with the same look as the current SE (2020) with updated cameras, a new chipset, and 5G connectivity.

As per GSM Arena, a refreshed iPad is in the works, one with an A15 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, and a 10.9-inch display. The Mac Mini may be a refreshed model with more Apple silicon options like M1 Pro and M1 Max or even M2.

Although the launch event is about a month away, the sources suggest the event could be pushed back due to manufacturing delays. Either way, the event will likely be presented in a high-production, pre-recorded format, streamed live. (ANI)

