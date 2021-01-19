Apple's iPhone 13 could see Touch ID coming back

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): With news surrounding the Apple iPhone 13 picking up steam, one tipster has replied to a question talking about the return of Touch ID and his reply implies that the much-loved feature might be coming back to Apple iPhone this year.

According to Mashable, while replying to Nikias Molina's tweet, L0vetodream said that Touch ID will 'be back soon.' Since no other model on Apple's has Touch ID apart from the 2020 iPhone SE, it's obvious the tipster was referring to the upcoming Apple iPhone 13.



Unfortunately, that is about all he had written in his reply and had provided no other information, which is what should be expected, given the nature of his tweets. Apple is reported to be testing out in-display fingerprint readers on the iPhone 13.

It is also unknown whether all of the four Apple iPhone 13 models will get the in-display Touch ID or if Apple is working something out differently for the lesser expensive versions. The iPad Air 4 has Touch ID integrated into the power button; hence it would be interesting to see if the Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone 13 will get treated to this or if Apple decides to go all out with in-display Touch ID.

As per Mashable, Touch ID wasn't considered a topic of interest since Apple removed the feature from its flagship iPhone lineup back in 2018. However, with devices like the 2020 Apple iPhone SE and the Apple iPad Air 4, the company is showing signs that it will continue to keep and improve the technology.


