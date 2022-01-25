Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come with BOE panels

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Popular display maker BOE might supply Apple with LTPO OLED displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

As per GSM Arena, Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on Samsung and its OLED panels for years now but no other company was able to produce the kind of high-quality panels Cupertino-based tech giant needs in good quality.

Still, BOE and LG got comparably tiny orders but according to a new report, this might change next year.



Right now, only some of the non-Pro iPhone 13 units get OLED panels from BOE. Yet an improvement in the manufacturing process would enable the company to supply a bunch of panels for the iPhone 15 Pro duo.

The more refined process will allow BOE to reach a good yield and deliver high-quality LTPO OLED displays with double stack tandem structure, increasing the lifespan of the OLED.

It's still not confirmed, but it appears that BOE is on the right track, especially since it was able to sell Apple anything between 15 and 16 million units already, which is much higher than initially anticipated. (ANI)

