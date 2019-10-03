Representative image
Apple's iPhone SE2 to be 'repackaged' iPhone 8: Ming-Chi Kuo

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:04 IST

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Apple's iPhone 11 lineup is still fresh and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already out with his prediction for the company's awaited cheaper iPhone SE successor.
Kuo claims that the iPhone SE2 will be released early next year and will have the same form factor, including the Home button, and 4.7-inch screen as the iPhone 8, but with different innards, Engadget reports.
The iPhone SE2 is expected to run the A13 chip and 3G of LPDDR4X RAM. While the hardware will be similar to iPhone 8's, it is likely to be USD 50 cheaper than the iPhone 8. Kuo further estimates Apple to sell 30-40 million units of the iPhone SE2 in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Google Shopping gets a redesign, offers price tracking, other features

California [USA], October 3 (ANI): Ahead of the shopping and festival season, Google has added a handful of new features to its Shopping portal to provide an enhanced experience to the users.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung Pay users can now transfer money internationally

Seoul [Hong Kong], October 3 (ANI): In a first, Samsung Pay, the tap-to-pay service by Samsung, now allows you to make cross-border payments.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:58 IST

Meet Uber Works, an app to find shift work

Chicago [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Uber has launched a new app called Uber Works to help people find shift work in Chicago. Uber Works connects workers with businesses that need to fill available shifts during peak demands.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

Apple bans app that allowed tracking police movements in Hong Kong

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Apple has reportedly banned an app called HKmap Live that allowed users to track both protesters and police movements around Hong Kong.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

Google Pixel 4 may come with 'Pixel Neural Core': Report

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Google's Pixel event is nearing and there is no stopping the rumor mill. The latest leaks surrounding the specs of the upcoming Pixel 4 hint at the 'Pixel Neural Core'.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:07 IST

Ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6,000 accounts for sexual content

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Yahoo engineer, Reyes Daniel Ruiz, has pleaded guilty to hacking into 6,000 accounts in search of sexual photos and videos.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:20 IST

GoPro launches Hero 8 Black for vloggers

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Aimed at the new-age vloggers, GoPro has officially announced its Hero 8 Black action camera.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:17 IST

Tesla patent hints at new fluid-based cooling technology

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Tesla is reportedly working on a new technology for in-car cooling or heating which would function better than conventional systems.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:15 IST

Apple News Plus now available in UK, Australia

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Seven months after its debut in the US and Canada market, Apple News Plus has officially rolled out in the UK and Australia.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:13 IST

Google starts testing Assistant in Chrome for ticket booking

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Google has reportedly started testing a new feature for Chrome that leverages its Assistant-based automation engine, Duplex.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Chateau de Versailles becomes Google's largest photogrammetry...

California [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Google's VR tours of popular destinations in the world are a treat to experience, right from the comfort of your sofa. Now, the company has brought the Chateau de Versailles to its offering, making it the largest-ever photogrammetry project ever.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:24 IST

Spotify lets you create personalised playlists with podcasts

California [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Spotify has added a new feature for podcast lovers. Users can now make their own podcast playlists, combining music and podcasts in a single list.

