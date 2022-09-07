Apple's launch event to unfold today: Everything you need to know

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): The wait for the tech enthusiast is almost over as Apple's much-awaited yearly event is all set to unfold today. While the speculations around the products and launches don't seem to end, one thing is sure the tech giant is expected to make a number of significant announcements, ranging from the iPhone 14 lineup to a new 'Pro' Apple Watch model.

According to The Verge, this Apple event, which will be the company's third live event of the year, will be held in person for select media members but it will also be streaming online for everyone else. The event is set to begin on September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

As per the Indian standard time (IST), the event will begin on September 7 at 10:30 pm.

The Apple event will be streamed live on Apple's official site, Apple's YouTube channel and the Apple TV app According to The Verge, a videotape of the event is usually accessible on YouTube shortly after the event.



Soon after Apple announced their next big event, excitement among the fans could be seen for the upcoming iPhone 14 models.

As per reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook will address the media and launch the upcoming lineup of cell phones and other electronic devices.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced.

Ahead of the launch, several rumours have been focused on the smartphone lineup's alleged new dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

The prevailing opinion currently seems to be that there will be a system to black out the pixels between the two cutouts and make the whole area appear as one solid piece. (ANI)

