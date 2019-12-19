Apple's Night Shift Mode on iPhone may be hurting your eyes, claims study

California [USA], Dec 18 (ANI): Night Shift Mode on the Apple iPhone is designed to help ease your eyes while using the device in low light conditions. However, a new study has claimed that it may be doing more harm than good.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Manchester, argues that we encounter more yellow light during the day while twilight is bluer, and thus, our bodies are more likely to associate with blue light with bedtime.

It suggests that the Night Shift feature should be doing the opposite of what it does by using dim, cooler lights in the evening and bright, warmer lights in the day. (ANI)

