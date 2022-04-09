Best flagship smartphones in 2022 to reinvent your digital life

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): In the fast-paced digital era, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. From ordering groceries to booking flights and social networking to attending video conferences, smartphones are our on-the-go companions in everything.

Now, if you are looking for a good smartphone then the following are the options that might go well with your taste.

The handsets below are of the flagship segment that do not just carry a premium look but also deliver great performance, photography and of course entertainment. Get, set and go!



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Engineered with a 4NM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor that Samsung says is the fastest chip in the Galaxy series. Having 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a lag-free performance. The 5000 mAh battery lasts for almost the day. With a 45W power adapter, it enables fast charging.

Looking at the display, it carries a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Quad HD+ resolution (3088 x 1440). The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate offers a smooth scroll. For robust usage, the device is enclosed in an aluminium frame while the scene has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Now explore the best photographer in you with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's quad-camera setup equipped with 100X digital zoom. The good part is you can click beautiful shots even in low light conditions.

This is Samsungs's first Galaxy S series with a built-in S pen. The phone is available in three colour variants such as burgundy, Phantom white and phantom black. It is available at Rs 1,34,999.



OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is undoubtedly a good option in the flagship segment to watch out for. The next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage gives a power-packed performance. With 80W superfast charging, the 5,000 mAh battery goes well in terms of battery life.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz. The 48MP+ 50MP+8MP rear camera system ensures good photography. The 32MP front camera gets you the perfect selfie moments. It is available in emerald forest and volcanic black colour variants. The smartphone is available from Rs 66,999.



iPhone 13 Pro Max

Let's discover the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With 6.7-inch display Super Retina XDR display, you can enjoy intuitive gaming and entertainment session. The Apple A15 Bionic processor delivers top-notch performance. The device is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. iPhone 13 Pro Max literally wins heart with the camera system with 3X optical zoom. It is available in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Alpine Green colour variants. The phone is available at a price Rs 1,19,900.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G can be a smart choice without digging a big hole in your pocket. Laced with 6.67-inch AMOLED HDR 10+ display, the phone offers smooth navigation. The device is available at 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants. Powered by Harman Kardon acoustic technology, the smartphone offers a great sound experience. With 120W fast charging, the 5000mAh battery gives a dependable performance. The 108MP triple camera system offers decent photography options. You can choose between Celestial Blue, Moonlight White and Meteorite Black. The phone is available from Rs 39,999.



Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is decked up with Paper Teck Master Design that looks pretty nice. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor offering fast performance. It is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Similarly, you can choose between 128 GB and 256GB internal storage options. The 6.7-inch display allows smooth navigation. The 50MP + 50MP primary camera system let you capture your moments with clarity. Realme GT 2 Pro is available in paper green, paper while and steel black variants. The phone is available from Rs 49,999. (ANI)