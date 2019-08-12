ByteDance launches search engine to take on Baidu

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): TikTok-parent ByteDance has launched a new search portal that shows results from the web as well as its own platforms, marking its entry into the search business as a competitor to Baidu.

The portal, called Toutiao Search, is part of the website for the Toutiao news aggregator owned by ByteDance, TechCrunch reports.

Unlike other search engines in China, Toutiao Search shows results that are censored. For example, a search for "Hong Kong" will show a mix of web results from state-approved media outlets and media from ByteDance's own services. (ANI)

