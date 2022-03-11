'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to mobile devices soon

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): As smartphones and tablets have become the primary gaming devices for many people, Activision Blizzard has decided to bring its hit battle royale shooter 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to mobiles.

As per The Verge, the mobile version will be a "large-scale, battle royale experience" that's built "natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."



"We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go," Activision said in a post on its website.

"From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we're looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans," the brand added.

Reportedly, 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is also set to get a new iteration on consoles and PC. (ANI)

