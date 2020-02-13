China rolls out 'close contact' app for coronavirus

Beijing [China], Feb 12 (ANI): China has rolled out a new app to help people check if they are at risk of catching coronavirus due to close contact.

The close contact detector app allows users to scan a QR code via mobile apps like Alipay, WeChat or QQ to make an inquiry, the official National Health Commission of China explained in a report.

By using their name and ID number, users can check if they were in close contact with someone infected in common places such as the same office or classroom, closed train compartments or flights.

The app has been developed by the General Office of the State Council, the National Health Commission and China Electronics Technology Group Corporations (CETC). (ANI)

