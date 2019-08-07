Representative image
Representative image

Coolpad plans to launch its first 5G-ready smartphones in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Coolpad announced its plans of releasing its first 5G-ready smartphones in the Indian market.
In an official release, Coolpad said that it has been investing in the new-age 5G technology since 2012 and has filled more than 800 patents related to the technology.
Coolpad further plans to invest USD 500 million in India in the next five years. It is not clear as to when exactly Coolpad plans to release a 5G device, but the company stressed that as soon as the Indian smartphone network is ready, it will launch its first set of 5G smartphones. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:29 IST

Prototype app can accurately measure blood pressure from selfies

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Did you know your selfie could give an insight into your health? Scientists at the University of Toronto have published a proof-of-concept that a smartphone app could measure blood pressure by analysing a selfie video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST

World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms

Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle...

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:20 IST

Google improves image search for easy comparison

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Google has announced a few changes to the way users search images through its platform and how the results are displayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:10 IST

LG teases dual-display smartphone

Berlin [Germany], Aug 6 (ANI): Ahead of the IFA trade show, LG has sent out invites throwing a subtle hint to the company's plan of introducing a dual-screen smartphone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:57 IST

Google Fit now tracks sleep, supports dark mode

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The Google Fit app has been added with new features that ensure better health tracking and management.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Apple to add both in-display Touch ID, Face ID in 2021 iPhone: Report

California [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report, in which he has predicted that the iPhones releasing in 2021 would include both the Face ID and Touch ID biometrics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Huawei's HongMeng OS to go on sale in Q4: Report

Shenzhen [China], Aug 5 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly planning to bring its HongMeng OS as early as Q4 this year, at a price suiting the price-conscious market of China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:27 IST

Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): Having a tail may not serve a purpose to an average human, however, Japanese researchers believe it could help them balance the rest of the body.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with improved battery, audio output launched

California [USA], August 5 (ANI): Fossil launched its Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch today with enhanced features including a battery life that lasts for days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:45 IST

Computers more accurate than humans at detecting fraudulent...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have discovered computers are more accurate than humans at detecting digitally manipulated ID photos, which merge the images of two people.

Read More
iocl