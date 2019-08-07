Coolpad plans to launch its first 5G-ready smartphones in India

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Coolpad announced its plans of releasing its first 5G-ready smartphones in the Indian market.

In an official release, Coolpad said that it has been investing in the new-age 5G technology since 2012 and has filled more than 800 patents related to the technology.

Coolpad further plans to invest USD 500 million in India in the next five years. It is not clear as to when exactly Coolpad plans to release a 5G device, but the company stressed that as soon as the Indian smartphone network is ready, it will launch its first set of 5G smartphones. (ANI)

