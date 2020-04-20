COVID-19: Realme postpones launch of Narzo series until further notice

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Realme's Narzo smartphone series, scheduled to launch on April 21, has been postponed until further notice, the company's CEO confirmed on Monday.

The announcement came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the nationwide lockdown. India is currently under lockdown until May 3 to contain coronavirus.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth took to Twitter to write: "Guys, I know you all have been eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series, however due to the latest news of the Government suspending E-commerce for non essentials, we're postponing the launch until further notice. May the power of Narzo be with you."

On the other hand, the company's official Twitter handle wrote: "A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower." (ANI)

