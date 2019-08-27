Ethically-made Fairphone 3 launched
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:48 IST
<p>Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 27 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> has launched the third-generation of its ethically-responsible smartphone -- <a href="/search?query=<a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> 3"><a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> 3</a>.<br />The <a href="/search?query=<a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> 3"><a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> 3</a> features a 5.65-inch fullHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint scanner, and Android 9 out-of-the-box, the official listing notes.<br />The smartphone is available for pre-order on the <a href="/search?query=Fairphone">Fairphone</a> website at 450 euros. It will start shipping late-September. (ANI)<br /></p>