Exciting Marvel Superheroes game announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Good news for all marvel fans! Marvel Superheroes will now be a part of a fun game in the real-world metaverse.

The fun fame has been developed by Niantic in partnership with Marvel Entertainment. It will allow fans to become their own unique Marvel Super Hero, travel to multiple alternate realities in the Marvel Multiverse and engage with different characters and stories in the exact location.

The 'MARVEL World of Heroes' is an AR mobile game that will bring the iconic Marvel Universe into the real world and is scheduled to launch globally in 2023.

Speaking about the new game, Lead Game Designer Neil Melville said, "It has been a joy to work with this talented and passionate team in crafting a game that will let players get a taste of the Super Hero lifestyle right in their own neighbourhoods. It is my goal that this game instils in its players' feelings of freedom, power, curiosity, and cooperation, and will inspire them to make the world a better place."

The game's Senior Producer Lyza Faylona highlighted the features of the exciting game and said, "I love MMORPGs, so I'm most excited about bringing that to the real world. To arrive at a location, view it, and interact with it through the lens of a Marvel SuperHero is what I'm really excited about. I can't wait to see how players interact with these locations and form their own origin stories"

As mentioned the game will be available from 2023 onwards but you can pre-register for MARVEL World of Heroes at marvelwoh.com. (ANI)