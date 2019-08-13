Facebook app may finally eat up less battery with upcoming dark mode

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly testing everyone's favourite dark mode that is easier on the eyes and reduces battery consumption.

App analyst Jane Manchun Wong uncovered the mode in the FB5 design update. The unreleased Dark Mode in the Facebook app for Android indicates that the company has started implementing it.

The Dark Mode appears to be in an early stage of development as only certain parts of the app have been reworked to support the mode. (ANI)

