Facebook launches Messenger Kids app in India

California [USA], April 22 (ANI): Facebook on Wednesday launched its Messenger Kids app in 70 new countries including India amid coronavirus pandemic.

With schools closed due to COVID-19 worldwide and people physically distancing, parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family.

Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space.

The social media giant has worked with its Youth Advisors, a team of experts in online safety, child development and media, to help shape the Messenger Kids app.

Parents can manage who their kid interacts with and can monitor their child's activity in the app through the Parent Dashboard, where they can also download their child's information at any time. (ANI)

