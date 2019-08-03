Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.

The patent details Facebook's plan of placing targeting ads inside of Messenger conversations. The ads would come via a plug-in, allowing the app to show targeted ads based on the context of the conversation or location data, Mashable reports.

However, a Facebook spokesperson said that the patent was filed over four years ago and should not be taken as an indication of future plans. (ANI)

