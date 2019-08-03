California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.
The patent details Facebook's plan of placing targeting ads inside of Messenger conversations. The ads would come via a plug-in, allowing the app to show targeted ads based on the context of the conversation or location data, Mashable reports.
However, a Facebook spokesperson said that the patent was filed over four years ago and should not be taken as an indication of future plans. (ANI)
Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST
