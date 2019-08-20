Facebook to hire human editors for upcoming News Tab

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly planning to hire a team of human editors to work on its news initiative called News Tab, a move in contrast to its long-dependence on algorithms for news stories.

Facebook said it planned to hire seasoned journalists from media outlets who would help curate for the News Tab which will be part of the main mobile application, The New York Times reports.

The tab will surface the most recent and relevant stories for the readers and will be outside the News Feed. (ANI)

