Facebook to hire human editors for upcoming News Tab

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly planning to hire a team of human editors to work on its news initiative called News Tab, a move in contrast to its long-dependence on algorithms for news stories.
Facebook said it planned to hire seasoned journalists from media outlets who would help curate for the News Tab which will be part of the main mobile application, The New York Times reports.
The tab will surface the most recent and relevant stories for the readers and will be outside the News Feed. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

TikTok allows in-app purchases with new Hashtag Challenge Plus

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI): Social video app TikTok has launched a new feature that allows users to shop within the app as part of a sponsored challenge.

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

FogCam, internet's oldest running web camera is shutting down on...

San Francisco [USA], August 20 (ANI): Ten days from today, FogCam, the internet's oldest running web camera, will air its final transmission from top of the San Francisco State University.

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

Apple TV Plus to launch in November at USD 10 per month: Report

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November.

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to launch in September

Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Final Fantasy VIII is officially returning as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered with graphical enhancements and more options for customised gameplay.

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

Apple Card is now live for US customers

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple Card, a special credit card by the iPhone maker, is now live for all customers in the US.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:40 IST

Spotify rolls out upgraded Premium Family Plan with Explicit...

California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Spotify announced today an upgraded Premium Family Plan, featuring an Explicit Content Filter.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:29 IST

The Roku Channel adds 'Kids and Family' section

California [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Roku's home entertainment hub -- The Roku Channel -- has announced that it is expanding into kids' programming.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Scientists build lightweight robotic shorts for walking and running

Massachusetts [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Scientists at Harvard University have built an innovative robotic exosuit that can assist in both walking and running.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Huawei's first foldable smartphone Mate X may be different than announced

Shenzhen [China], August 19 (ANI): Huawei's first foldable smartphone, Mate X, has been delayed and latest reports claim that it will feature a more powerful chip and camera than originally announced.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:15 IST

US adds 46 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The DoC also announced the extension of its Temporary General License (TGL) allowing limited time use of goods from Huawei and affiliate companies. This license is set to expire 90 days from today, TechCrunch reports.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:12 IST

Nintendo Switch gets 'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami'

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Aug 19 (ANI): Nintendo Switch is getting two new titles today, the first-person shooter 'Superhot' and top-down shooter 'Hotline Miami'.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Minecraft to get real-time ray tracing update for enhanced visuals

California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Minecraft is getting a new update that will make it visually more engaging with realistic lighting and colour using real-time ray tracing technique.

