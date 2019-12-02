Facebook's new tool lets you move your pictures to Google Photos

California [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): Facebook has launched a new data portability tool that allows you to move your data between services.

In its official blog, Facebook notes that the first tool from its Data Transfer Project is a photo transfer tool that will allow Facebook users to transfer their photos and videos on the platform directly to other services.

The photo transfer tool will come with support for Google Photos in its initial phase. It is rolling out today and will be first available to people in Ireland, with worldwide availability in the first half of 2020. (ANI)

