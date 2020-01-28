Facing a smartphone issue? Google releases #AndroidHelp to assist

California [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Google has released a new hashtag #AndroidHelp to identify and resolve issues that Android smartphone users may be facing.

Announcing the hashtag on Twitter through the official @Android handle, the company wrote that users can get assistance by tweeting their issue using the #AndroidHelp hashtag.

In a separate Reddit post, Google explained that users can seek assistance with issues such as general troubleshooting, identity and authentication, accessibility, security, and other Android features. The official @Android handle will provide the responses. (ANI)

