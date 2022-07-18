FCC confirms 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Seol [South Korea], July 18 (ANI): The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in a number of configurations, some dual SIM and some single.

According to GSM Arena, the device, with the model number SM-A236, will be a 5G-capable replacement for the Galaxy A23.

The phone has dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G (with different bands depending on the specific model).



Additionally, it features an internal microSD card slot (although it's unclear if the two SIM variants have a hybrid slot).

A 5,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging will also power the phone (same as the 4G phone), as reported by GSM Arena.

According to Geekbench scores, the A23 5G will use a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is anticipated to go on sale in Europe, India, and potentially additional markets like North America (where it will be accompanied by the Galaxy A04s). (ANI)

