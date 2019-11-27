First dual-SIM 5G phone might arrive next year

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): MediaTek has officially announced its new 5G SoC- Dimensity 1000 that boasts world's first dual 5G SIM technology.



As the official blog notes, the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset will be the first 5G SoC in the company's line of 5G chipsets and will combine technologies for enhanced connectivity, multimedia support, AI and imaging for premium and flagship smartphones.



For camera technology, Dimensity 1000 supports 80-megapixel sensors at 24fps and multi-camera options such as 32+16-megapixel dual cameras. The first Dimensity-powered devices are scheduled to hit the market in Q1, 2020. (ANI)

