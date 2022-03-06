Further details leaked for Samsung's Galaxy A33

Seoul [South Korea], March 6 (ANI): Samsung's Galaxy A33 will surely join the just-unveiled A13 and A23 in the company's 2022 portfolio, and prior to that more details regarding the smartphone have come to light.

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy A33 will reportedly use the same yet-unofficial Exynos 1280 chipset as the Galaxy A53.

This 5nm SoC apparently comes with an octa-core CPU with two 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

The Galaxy A33 is said to have 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, when paired with the Exynos 1280, although there may be regional differences. An A33 with the Exynos 1200, and just 6GB of RAM was also there.

It's still unclear what should be expected in terms of performance from the Exynos 1280. One report from last year claimed it would be worse than what the Exynos 1080 offers, but that hardly makes sense, so users will just have to wait and see.



By the way, it's long been rumoured that both the A33 and A53 will only be offered with 5G, there won't be any 4G models this year.

The Galaxy A33 is also expected to have water and dust resistance, IP67 to be precise. Last year, the Galaxy A52 was Samsung's cheapest with such a rating, this year it goes even further down the line to the A33. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A33 will run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

In the camera department, you should expect the exact same setup as on the Galaxy A32 5G, and this fits with what was recently heard from another leak.

On the other hand, an upgrade compared to its predecessor will be placing the fingerprint sensor under-display, instead of on the side. The new leak ups the screen ante too, suggesting the A33's 6.4" FHD+ Super AMOLED will have a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A33's 5,000 mAh battery will charge at up to 25W, although the in-box charger will probably be 15W. The phone is rumoured to weigh 186g and measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm. The A33 is reportedly going to be available in black, white, blue, and "peach".

However, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as none of it is confirmed in any way, and the chipset choice for the A33 seems weird and it is also in contradiction with other leaks in the past which talked about the Dimensity 720 being at the helm instead, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

