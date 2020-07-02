Gboard introduces 'Smart Compose' to Google messages for Android Beta

California [US], July 1 (ANI): Tech company Google recently rolled out the new beta version for its Gboard (virtual keyboard app) via the Google Play Store. Since then some users have spotted a 'smart compose' message in Google Messages.

According to Mashable, it was back in 2018 when Google introduced the 'Smart Compose' feature at Google I/O. The feature uses machine learning to interactively offer sentence completion suggestions as you type. It's already seen on Gmail and Google Docs for Gsuite users.

As reported by 9to5google, users who have signed up for beta updates to Gboard, with version 9.5.12.317844448, spotted that the Google Messages app now offers sentence completion suggestions. It also allows you to modify the text right after you've accepted the suggestion by the 'smart compose' feature.

As per the report, having a Gboard is necessary for smart compose feature to work. In case you aren't aware of how the feature works, you basically get a suggestion as you type depending on the sentence, and you can accept it by pressing tab. The main crux of the feature is that it helps save you time by getting rid of repetitive writing and also helps reduce spelling and grammatical errors. (ANI)

