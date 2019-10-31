Global smartphone shipments return to growth in Q3, 2019: Strategy Analytics

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): People are finally buying smartphones, adding to the positive growth of the worldwide smartphone market, according to the latest data by research firm Strategy Analytics.



Global smartphone shipments grew 2 per cent annually to reach 366 million units in Q3, 2019, marking the industry's first uptick for two years, the firm notes in its official blog. The growth is attributed to strong pricing competition and new innovations such as larger screens and 5G.



Samsung continued to lead the pack with 21 per cent global market share, followed by Huawei at number two position with 18 per cent market share and Apple at third spot with 12 per cent market share. (ANI)

