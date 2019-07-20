Google adds Find My Device to Fast Pair headphones

California [USA], July 20 (ANI): Released last year, Google's Fast Pair has been now added with new features to make it a more efficient competitor to the Apple Airpods.

Fast Pair feature allows for a seamless and hassle-free pairing between BlueTooth devices and supported Android devices. The newly added features include individual battery information for case and buds of compatible True Wireless Stereo headsets.

Similar to Find my iPhone, the Find My Device in Fast Pair headsets will allow users to easily track their lost devices. With Android Q, compatible devices will have access to enhanced Bluetooth device details such as Assistant settings and OEM-specified settings. (ANI)

