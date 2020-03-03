Google adds new features to Pixel phones

California [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): The latest feature drop for Pixel phones by Google is here. With the update, Pixel owners get a number of nifty features and improvements.

Motion Sense on Pixel 4 now lets you pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone. The Personal Safety app for quick assistance in an emergency is now rolling out to users in Australia and the UK.

Other new features include Live Caption support for Pixel 2, new AR effects on Duo video calls, improved depth support for selfies on Pixel 4, customisable and more inclusive Emoji on Pixel, and improved long-press options in Pixel?s launcher.

The power button has been added with improved ability to double up as a card selector when using Google Pay. Additionally, you can now schedule a Dark theme based on local sunrise and sunset times. (ANI)

