Google Assistant Snapshot gets new features

California [US], August 28 (ANI): Google Assistant Snapshot is getting new features including the availability to launch it using voice command, the company announced on Thursday.

"Currently, you can view your Snapshot by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner. Now we're making it even easier: Just say, 'Hey Google, show me my day.' This functionality is live for those using English as their default language and will continue to roll out to additional languages in the coming months," Jacquelle Horton, Product Manager, said in a blog post.

Earlier, Snapshot showed information like users' upcoming schedule, reminders and upcoming flights but now the company is expanding the list by including reminders for things like upcoming birthdays or holidays as well.

"In addition to the essential information you've grown to rely on like your agenda, commute times and reminders to pay your credit card, you'll now start to see a summary of other important tasks right at the top--things like reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays," Horton said.

Horton said the user's Snapshot will adjust based on the time of day and their interactions with Google Assistant.

"Beyond that, we're also adding tailored recommendations based on your preferences for recipes, podcasts and even nearby restaurants that deliver," Horton added. (ANI)

