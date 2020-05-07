Google delays Android 11 beta launch by a month

California [US], May 7 (ANI): Google has delayed the launch of the first beta version of Android 11 by a month and released a fourth developer preview on Wednesday.

The first beta will officially launch on June 3 during an online event.

The Android Developers team, in a blog post, said: "When we started planning Android 11, we didn't expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world. These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community."

"To help us meet those challenges we're announcing an update to our release timeline. We're bringing you a fourth Developer Preview today and moving Beta 1 to June 3," it added.

Also, Beta 2 moves to July while the Beta 3 has been shifted to August. (ANI)

