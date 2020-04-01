Google discontinues selling Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Report

California [USA], Apr 1 (ANI): Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones will no longer be available for purchase, a company spokesperson confirmed to the tech news portal, Android Police.

The 2018 flagship phones were removed from availability on the Google Store as the company has sold through the inventory and sales have completed, a report notes.

The product listing now redirects to the Google Store homepage. However, other retailers such as B&H Photo, and Best Buy may still have the stock. (ANI)

