Google launches Live Caption with Pixel 4 to make audio content more accessible

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:49 IST

California [USA], October 16 (ANI): Not all videos come with captions and not every time you remember to carry earphones. Google wants to make audio content more accessible to everyone, including those with hearing disabilities, with a new Live Caption system.
Live Caption is an automatic captioning system that is fast and small to fit a smartphone screen, the official Google blog notes.
It automatically captions videos and spoken audio on the device in real-time. As it happens on-device, it works even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.
Live Caption currently supports English on the Pixel 4 series. It will be rolled out to the Pixel 3 lineup later this year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:28 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:45 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:21 IST

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:47 IST

