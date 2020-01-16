California [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Google Smart Lock app on the iOS has received a new update that allows you to use you iPhone as physical two-factor authentication (2FA) security key.
With version 1.6, you can set your phone's built-in security key for your Google Account. As The Verge notes, once you set up your iPhone, attempting to log into a Google service on a different device will send a push notification to the nearby iPhone.
Once you authenticate, the login process is completed on the other device. This feature had been already available for Android phone owners. (ANI)
Google lets you use iPhone as physical security key for 2FA
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:02 IST
ANI |
