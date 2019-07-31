Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for transactions

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its payments platform Google Pay">Google Pay that will make transactions more transparent for users.

Google Pay">Google Pay will now send app notifications as well as SMS alert to inform users each time they receive a collect request to highlight the approval that will deduct money from their account, the official blog explains.

To protect users' financial transactions, Google Pay">Google Pay also uses machine learning-based scam prevention model. It displays explicit 'scam' or 'stranger' warnings if a user receives request from someone suspicious or not in their contacts. (ANI)

