Google Pixel 4 can be unlocked even when you are sleeping

California [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): This is sure to trigger privacy advocates instantly as the face unlock feature on Google's latest flagship Pixel 4 reportedly allows access even if the owner's eyes are closed.

If a face unlock system allows access without the eyes open, it potentially allows anyone, from your kid to your abductor, use your phone without permission. As Cnet reports, the feature settings 'require eyes to be open', however, some review units do not show the message.

Google said that Pixel 4 face unlock is a strong biometric and that it couldn't be fooled by masks, adding that users could choose to use a PIN code instead of face unlock. (ANI)

