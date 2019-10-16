Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Improved camera, Motion Sense support, and more

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): After months of anticipation, Google finally launched its next-in-line Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagship smartphones at its Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL boast the company's largest camera upgrade yet, featuring two rear cameras including a telephoto lens. Enhancing the camera output is the Super Res Zoom software for improved long shots and Night Sight for better images in low-light or dark settings.

The Motion Sense feature in the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL uses a miniature radar sensor to detect users' movements. It can sense when you are reaching for the phone and intuitively initiate face unlock.

Further, new Quick Gestures let you control music, snooze alarms, silence phone ringer, and more. Other specifications include 6GB of RAM, 90hz display, Pixel Neural Core, Titan M security chip, and Android 10 in-the-box.

Available for pre-order starting today, Pixel 4 is priced at USD 799 and the Pixel 4 XL costs USD 899. The phones will start shipping on October 24, globally. There are three colour choices of Clearly White, Just Black, and a limited edition Oh So Orange. (ANI)

