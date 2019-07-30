Google Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone to come with Soli

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Google has given a peek into some new features for its Pixel 4 flagship smartphone that is likely to release in October.

As Google explains in its official blog, the Pixel 4 will be the first device to come with Soli, Google's new Motion Sense feature uses radar system, to let you control the device just by waving your hand. It recognises gestures and proximity for seamless interaction.

The Pixel 4 will further come with advanced face unlock. The system will turn on the face unlock sensors as you reach for the device, recognising that you may want to unlock it. The feature will work in almost any orientation for seamless authentication as well as for payment authorisation. (ANI)

