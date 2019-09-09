Google Pixel 4 will let you capture stars

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Another day, another Google Pixel 4 leak. In the latest promo video leak, the camera potential of the upcoming flagship smartphone hints at the ability to even capture stars.
The official-looking promo video shows off a number of features of the anticipated Pixel 4, including the new Soli gesture mode, full voice-control features, and more, 9 to 5 Google reports.
The highlight, however, is the new Motion mode and Astrophotography mode which are rumoured to be part of the Night Sight mode. The video also gives a peek into black and white models with visible bezels on the top. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:23 IST
