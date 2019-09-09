Representative Image
Google Pixel 4 will let you capture stars

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:23 IST

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Another day, another Google Pixel 4 leak. In the latest promo video leak, the camera potential of the upcoming flagship smartphone hints at the ability to even capture stars.
The official-looking promo video shows off a number of features of the anticipated Pixel 4, including the new Soli gesture mode, full voice-control features, and more, 9 to 5 Google reports.
The highlight, however, is the new Motion mode and Astrophotography mode which are rumoured to be part of the Night Sight mode. The video also gives a peek into black and white models with visible bezels on the top. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Microsoft redesigns To-Do app as it seeks to replace Wunderlist

Washington [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Microsoft introduced a revamped version of its To-Do app, with features aimed at Wunderlist users.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:28 IST

Apple, Foxconn accused of violating Chinese labour rule

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn confirmed that they violated a Chinese labour rule by hiring too many temporary staff at the iPhone maker's largest manufacturing factory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:24 IST

Vivaldi browser for mobile goes live in beta

Oslo [Norway], Sept 9 (ANI): Vivaldi has announced the launch of its browser for Android mobile devices in beta mode.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:22 IST

Apple fixes App Store search to not show its own apps

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): When you made a search on the App Store until last year, you would have observed seeing Apple's own apps first. However, that has now changed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:21 IST

You can now share Spotify music on Snapchat

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spotify users will now be able to share what their current favourite music track is to their friends on Snapchat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:13 IST

Huawei launches new noise cancelling wireless earbuds

Berlin [Germany], Sept 9 (ANI): Huawei has launched the FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. Loaded with a new audio strategy, the earbuds are also powered by a new intelligent sound called Kirin A1 chip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:57 IST

Now you can defrost surfaces in seconds!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): A new study has found a way to remove ice from surfaces using an extremely energy-efficient method.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Old theories of 19th century scientist aid new light wave discovery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With the help of pioneering work of a 19th-century scientist, researchers have now discovered an unknown type of light wave.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:14 IST

AI to help identify chimpanzee faces in the wild

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): New AI software will now help wildlife conservationists to recognise individual faces of chimpanzees further helping them by saving time and resources, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Streaming services bringing revenue to the music industry

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The music industry is earning a lot more than usual, thanks to the new-age streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:52 IST

CDC warns against e-cigarettes use as mysterious lung disease spreads

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning people against the use of e-cigarette products after serious lung illnesses were found associated with vaping products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:21 IST

New bug leaves android smartphones vulnerable to SMS phishing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Android smartphones from leading manufacturers have a security flaw that leaves them vulnerable to advanced SMS phishing attacks, Check Point Research has revealed.

Read More
