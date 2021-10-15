Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro tipped to receive four Android updates

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Google's upcoming Pixel series, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are just a few days away from their launch, and new details regarding the devices have emerged.

As per GSM Arena, the forthcoming smartphones are rumoured to get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

If this pans out, it means that the two Pixels launched in 2021 will be updated all the way up to Android 16 in 2025, and receive security updates until October 2026.



It would be the first time that Google has undertaken such a long support window, and if it does end up promising this, it will sort of match Apple in device longevity (at least software-wise).

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be unveiled on October 19 this year and will only be sold in a handful of countries.

The launch event can be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on the social media handles of the tech giant.

The Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature Google's in-house Tensor chip along with a modern design and fancy new cameras using Samsung sensors. These will also be the first phones to launch with Android 12. Pricing is to be revealed at the launch event. (ANI)

