Google Pixel Buds with Assistant launched

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): As wireless audio becomes more mainstream, audio buds are going beyond just helping you take calls or listen to music. At its 'Made by Google' event, the search giant announced its new wireless Pixel Buds.

The Google Pixel Buds feature a hybrid design and support Google Assistant, allowing you to simply instruct 'Hey Google', to control music, make calls, set a reminder, get directions, and more.

The wireless buds are sweat and water-resistant. Pixel Buds offer up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case. Priced at USD 179, Google Pixel Buds will be available next year in four colour choices including Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint and Almost Black. (ANI)

