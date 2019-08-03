Representative Image
Google Pixel users will be able to tap on screen for emergency help

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Google is making it easier for users in difficult situations to communicate their need for emergency assistance without speaking to an operator. The new feature will allow those in a dangerous or emergency situation to simply tap on their screen to seek immediate help.
By tapping on the "Medical", "Fire", or "Police" buttons during an emergency call will convey the type of emergency along with the location details through the automated voice service for timely assistance, the official blog explains.
This feature will work irrespective of your data connection status. Google will roll out the feature in the Phone app on Pixel and select Android devices in the US over the coming months. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:15 IST

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify abusive content

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it will make two algorithms open-source which it uses to identify abusive or harmful content on its platform.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:14 IST

Pinterest reaches 300 million monthly active users milestone

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Internet's scrapbook, Pinterest, has reached 300 million user milestone, as recorded in its Q2 2019 report.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:12 IST

YouTube TV free trial extended to two weeks: Report

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): If you haven't signed up for YouTube TV yet, you can avail the benefit of having an extended free trial period.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'Facebook is spying on you', reminds Edward Snowden

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US' mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST

Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Apple suspends Siri 'quality control' program over privacy concerns

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Apple has reportedly suspended its Siri grading program, in response to a recent report by The Guardian that fanned privacy concerns.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:54 IST

Scientists develop colour-changing tattoos that can track...

Munich [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Getting tattooed has various connotations, from indicating one's status, and culture, to expressing one's aesthetic preferences. Now, scientists have used the technique to help one track their health in real-time.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Amazon wants retailers to be packaging conscious or face fines

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Ever ordered something from Amazon that was too small for the packaging or too complex to open? Well, Amazon wants to change this.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

US may ban social media apps with infinite scrolling, addictive...

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Popular apps including Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube may come under fire if the US government agrees to pass a bill that seeks to ban apps exploiting human psychology.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Spotify premium subscribers cross 100 million mark

Stockholm [Sweden], July 31 (ANI): Music streaming service Spotify released its second-quarter 2019 earnings, highlighting strong growth in premium subscribers which grew 31 per cent to reach 108 million.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple Card is coming in August, confirms CEO Tim Cook

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the sidelines of announcing its quarterly earnings, Apple also confirmed that its Apple Card will begin accepting applications starting August.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:09 IST

Lenovo launches AI-enabled Yoga S940 ultraslim laptop, Yoga...

New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Lenovo launched two new devices from its Yoga series today. The Yoga S940 is powered by artificial intelligence and boasts advanced and display technologies. The Yoga A940 is an all-in-one desktop aimed at content creators.

